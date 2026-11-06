Grand Traverse Pie Company preparing for holiday season product sales

Michigan-made Grand Traverse Pie Company has a lot to be celebrated for besides their namesake origin. The company utilizes Michigan-grown fruits in many of their pies including apple and cherry, size variety for appetite variety, and just in time for the holiday season - gluten free pies!

Grand Traverse Pie Company has 11 storefronts across the state, with options to also purchase in local stores including Meijer.

There is a lot for the company to look forward to as the holiday season gets underway across Michigan! Vice President of Pie Operations Chris Perras visited the Morning Mix to talk about flavor options and how customers can order in time for their gatherings.

Visit gtpie.com for more.

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