Grand Rapids' Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held at Millennium Park this October

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the largest fundraiser to fund research, care, support, and additional resources in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Local walks are held nationwide, and participants are encouraged to fundraise on their own as communities prepare for their local events.

In Grand Rapids, this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Saturday, October 3 at Millennium Park beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is free, and those who individually fundraise a minimum of $100 will receive an official walk t-shirt.

Margaret Howard and Ed Tamminga visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and how members of the community can get involved!

Visit act.alz.org for more information and to register for additional walks across West Michigan! You can also follow the Grand Rapids walk's Facebook group and Instagram page for updates.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok