Grand Rapids Taco Week returns, serving up $3 tacos

Grand Rapids Taco Week celebrates tacos and local businesses' takes on the savory food item. From today through October 18, over ten participating restaurants will serve special $3 taco deals, with foodie participants being able to track their progress through the Taco Week app.

Participants are encouraged to download the app, available on all app store platforms, and check into participating restaurants, earning points in the process. Participants who check into four restaurants this week will be eligible to win a grand prize!

Grand Rapids Magazine editor-in-chief Lisa Enos and Barrio chef Donald Stepic visited the Morning Mix to talk about the week while serving delicious tacos!

Visit grtacoweek.com for more information including a list of participating restaurants (including Barrio!). You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok