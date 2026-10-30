Grand Rapids Rise preparing for upcoming season

With training camp opening on November 2, the Grand Rapids Rise are gearing up for a highly anticipated 2027 Major League Volleyball season. This follows increasing high demand for season ticket memberships and growth of professional sports franchises in Grand Rapids in recent years.

Former head coach Cathy George has been recently appointed as the Rise's new President and General Manager, with head coach Mike Gawlik leading the team for the upcoming season. The Rise now have a dedicated year-round staff at 40 Pearl Street as well.

Season ticket memberships are currently on sale, with single-game tickets to go on sale soon. Cathy George returned to the Morning Mix to share more about the franchise's development and what's in store for the team this upcoming season!

Visit grrise.com for more information including schedules and tickets!

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