Grand Rapids has been named "America's Jolliest City", thanks to the abundance of Christmas tree farms, holiday events, ties to The Polar Express , and more. In celebration of this achievement and another means to enjoy the holiday season, the Holiday Lights Trolley is back in downtown Grand Rapids, allowing guests to enjoy a three-hour BYOB adventure.

Guests begin and end the tour at Küsterer Brauhaus, where they will meet their tour guide and enjoy a complimentary snack. Once the trolley is boarded, stops will vary nightly, but may include the Christkindl Markt, LMCU Ballpark's Christmas Lite Show, and the Christmas Tree at Rosa Parks Circle.

The tour runs November 27 through December 19 and runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays from 3 to 7 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m., 6 to 10 p.m., and 7 to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $85 per person or can buy out the entire trolley for $1,800 to $2,500. Tickets can be purchased at holidaylightstrolley.com/grandrapids.

Holiday Lights Trolley founder Molly Shaheen visited the Morning Mix to share more!

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