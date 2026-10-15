Grand Rapids Heart Walk returns to benefit the American Heart Association

The annual Grand Rapids Heart Walk is returning this weekend, all to support the American Heart Association across education, prevention, and research towards heart disease and cardiac events. This year's walk will be held Saturday, October 17 at the Stirrus Event and Sport Center at Aquinas College beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a two-mile walk across the campus, with shorter distances available as well. An indoor option will also be available.

Families can participate in a children's area with games and crafts, mascot race, as well as receive hands-only CPR training. Survivors will be celebrated as they cross the finish line with a drum beat to represent a heartbeat.

The walk is free to attend, although donations are encouraged and registration is required.

Visit heart.org for more information and to register.

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