Grand Rapids Gold prepare for upcoming season after successful 2025-26 season

The Grand Rapids Gold, West Michigan's G League team and Denver Nuggets affiliate, is preparing for the season following an award-winning season, taking home "Franchise of the Year" and "Executive of the Year" honors from the NBA G League.

The 2026-27 season tip-off will be at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m. taking on the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Additionally, the season offers plenty of fan-favorite themed nights including Nuggets Night, Star Wars Night, as well as the newly-added Christmas Vacation Night and Toy Story Day.

Trey Conner, COO for the Gold, visited the Morning Mix to talk about what's in store this season!

For more information on the franchise, including a full season schedule and tickets, visit gleague.nba.com.

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