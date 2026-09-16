Grand Rapids fall art season intersects ArtPrize with Merchants and Makers

West Michigan's largest, local artisan maker group is Merchants and Makers, bringing a handful of local artists together across various locations for a day of shopping and supporting small businesses. The market is preparing to set up shop during ArtPrize, bringing additional art to an already festive season.

Different makers, music, and food trucks will be present at each market, which will be held right along Monroe Center on September 19, September 26, and October 3. Over 200 makers are expected to attend throughout the Saturday market days.

Merchants and Makers will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each of the three ArtPrize Saturdays.

Merchants and Makers director Shyle Lyons returned to the Morning Mix and brought TenFingerFish artist Christina Hutton to share more about the upcoming market season!

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information.

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