Michigan's annual tasting event is returning this weekend, with a new service making its debut at the same time.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market's Incubator Kitchen provides resources for local food-preneurs looking to have their own kitchen, but are unable to due to high building, rental, or leasing costs. The Incubator Kitchen bridges that gap to provide 24/7 access to licensed, equipped kitchen space while offering business support.

The Incubator Kitchen will debut at the International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival, where those who have participated in its services and success stories will be shared during the event. The Festival is a 21+ only event and will be held at DeVos Place November 20 and 21.

Single-day admission is $25 per person which includes a sampling glass and bracelet to load digital tasting tickets. Digital tasting tickets are $.50 per credit.

The Festival and Incubator Kitchen can be viewed from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Visit grwinefestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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