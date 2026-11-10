Grand Rapids Comic Con returns to DeVos Place this weekend

Grand Rapids Comic Con is preparing to take over DeVos Place this weekend, bringing thousands of attendees regardless of their lifelong pop-culture fandoms or are curious to learn more. This year's convention runs November 13 through 15.

This year's convention brings autographs, Q&A panels, and meet and greets with celebrities and voice actors including Jodi Benson, Amy Jo Johnson, William Forsythe, Leah Clark, and more. Vendors will set up shop with comics, vintage toys, and art prints. Attendees will also see plenty of cosplay from fans and are encouraged to dress up.

Grand Rapids Comic Con will also feature a film festival and gaming station that includes video games and tabletop games.

Main show hours run from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available for a full weekend pass or individual day tickets and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Mark Hodges, co-owner of the Grand Rapids Comic-Con, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit grcomiccon.com for more information, including a full schedule of programming and tickets.

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