Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents "Come From Away"

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Today marks 25 years since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, and as Grand Rapids' Civic Theatre begins its centennial season this month, so does the first show of the 100th anniversary year, "Come From Away".

"Come From Away" is based on the true story of the community of Gandor, Newfoundland, rallying together to assist travelers on September 11, 2001 after their flights have been diverted from the United States to Canada. Civic's company features 12 actors who have previously appeared on stage, with each actor portraying multiple characters.

The theatre is also partnering with Samaritas and their support of refugee resettlement, where patrons may donate items that include hygiene, linens, and more when they see a performance or between 12 to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

"Come From Away" opens tonight at 7:30 p.m., with performances running through September 27. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays. Select shows will have a post-show discussion with the cast and audience.

The show runs approximately 105 minutes with no intermission and is rated PG-13. Visit grct.org/comefromaway to purchase tickets.

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