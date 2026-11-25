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The end of the year will be here before we know it, and while gatherings with loved ones will increase during this time of year, now is also a good time to re-assess or think about estate planning so that you and your family are prepared leading into the new year.

Todd spoke with Thurman Financial founder Austyn Thurman to discuss different plan options for individuals to consider, essential documents every family should have in place, and how to avoid common mistakes during planning.

Visit thurmanfinancial.com for more information.

The information provided by Thurman Financial is intended for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered personalized financial, investment, tax, or legal advice. Financial strategies, including life insurance, retirement planning, wealth preservation, estate planning, and tax-efficient strategies, should be evaluated based on each individual's unique financial circumstances, goals, and needs. All financial products and strategies involve potential risks, limitations, and costs. Results are not guaranteed, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Thurman Financial encourages individuals to consult with appropriately licensed financial, tax, and legal professionals before making financial decisions.

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