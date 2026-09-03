Girls in Aviation Day prepares for flight

Women in Aviation International ensures that the sky's the limit literally and metaphorically, working to invest in workforce growth within the aviation and aerospace industries while inspiring women and girls to pursue careers in the field.

Here at home, the Women in Aviation Great Lakes Chapter celebrates these dreams and accomplishments with their annual Girls In Aviation Day, held at Avflight in Grand Rapids, located at 4211 Cassard Ln. This year's event will take place Saturday, September 19.

Attendees will participate in STEM and aviation-themed activities, participate in scavenger hunts, receive aircraft marshaling lessons, as well as take a peek inside an airport fire trick and operations cruiser.

The event aimed for girls between six to 18, but it is open to all and free to attend. Those who register will recieve a shirt, lunch, and GIAD swag bag.

Register online at zeffy.com.

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