Girlfriends Getaway returning to Muskegon, tickets now on sale

Tickets are officially on sale for the second annual Girlfriends Getaway, returning to Downtown Muskegon from November 13 through 15. The weekend is designed to bring women together while driving local tourism and supporting small businesses. Participants can not only shop, but attend art and health and wellness workshops such as wreath making, yoga, and women's health panels, as well as attend a comedy show at the Frauenthal Theater on Saturday.

Participants can also attend the Michigan Makers Market, featuring over 80 artists this year. This year's market hours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center on Saturday, November 14.

Registration for Girlfriends Getaway is $60 and includes free admission to select events, exclusive discounts, and a swag bag. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Visit girlfriendsgetaway.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok