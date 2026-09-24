Gilda's Club Westside Walk returns to benefit cancer and grief support programs

Gilda's Club provides cancer and grief support groups for patients, friends, and families affected by cancer. These include support groups, workshops, activities, and more, ensuring that no one faces a cancer journey alone.

For the past 11 years, Gilda's Club has hosted the West Side Walk, a community one-and-a-half mile walk that acts as a fundraiser for Gilda's programs. This year's walk will be held Saturday, September 26 beginning at 9 a.m. Following the walk, which kicks off at 10 a.m., attendees can enjoy food, music, and activities at a block party. Last year's event raised over $175,000.

The West Side Walk is open to all ages and leashed pets, and registration is free. Donations are strongly encouraged, and anyone who raises $150 or more will receive a free t-shirt. Those who cannot attend the walk in person can participate virtually or donate online.

The walk will take place at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, located at 1806 Bridge St. NW. Visit gildasclubgr.org/walk for more information and to register.

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