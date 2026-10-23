Gilda's Club Grand Rapids celebrates Noogiefest this weekend, honoring organizer

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is known for providing cancer and grief support resources to members of the community who need them, but the organization's Halloween Noogiefest celebrates the comradrie of community with a Halloween party featuring all kinds of activities. This year's event returns Saturday, October 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Attendees will be able to witness professional pumpkin carving, festive-themed games, as well as enjoy food and drinks with the chance of winning a carved pumpkin! Magician Brad Lancaster will also be present to perform beginning at 2:30 p.m.

This year's Noogiefest also recognizes volunteer Christina Rosloniec, who helped launch Noogiefest over 20 years ago. 2026 marks the Rosloniec family's final year of organizing the event.

All ages are invited to attend Noogiefest and show up in costume, but without weapons, masks, or anything too scary. It is also free to attend!

Lindsay Jousma, Director of Program Operations and Relations at Gilda’s Club, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Gilda's Club is located at 1806 Bridge St NW in Grand Rapids. Visit gildasclubgr.org/halloween-noogiefest for more information.

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