Get your closet ready for back-to-school with strategies from The Closet Coach

As kids prepare to head back to school this year, now is a great time to re-establish routines, including when it comes to clothes. From preparing outfits the night before to purchasing new items, Sara Gillespie from The Closet Coach returns to the Morning Mix to share strategies for families looking to better organize their kids' wardrobe.

Viewers can scan the QR code below to get Sara's full guide for back to school closet organization.

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