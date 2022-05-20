Watch
Get a preview of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Now open at Ford Presidential Museum
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition now open in Ford Presidential Museum
Posted at 2:39 PM, May 20, 2022
Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is officially open at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

The immersive experience will show off the art in a unique way, without having to book a flight to Italy.

The exhibit is a chance for art lovers to delve into the art piece that took Michelangelo years to complete and cemented his legacy as one of the best artists in the world.

The exhibit features zoomed-in versions of every single part of the Sistine Chapel, where tour guides explain the meaning of the art up-close.

The exhibit kicks is open until September 11. Tickets start at $15 dollars for adults, $9 dollars for children and free for children under 5-years-old.

