Get $100 off your home's next air duct cleaning with Modernistic

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Fall is a good time of year to re-evaluate home projects before winter arrives, and one of the most affordable projects one can do for their home is cleaning air ducts. Turning on your home's heat can kick up dust and bacteria in the air, and Modernistic's air duct cleaning services help to remove summer allergens and more that have been built up in your home.

Right now, Modernistic is offering a $100 discount on air duct cleaning if you use the code MORNING MIX when scheduling. For a free estimate or to schedule a cleaning, call (800) 627-5080 or visit them online at modernistic.com.

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