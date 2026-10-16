Gardner White opens new Grand Rapids location, gives back to community

Gardner White recently opened their Grand Rapids location at 4375 28th Street this past August. The Michigan-made company is family owned and operated, helping individuals and families feel comfortable in their homes through their furniture and mattress products.

Gardner White features immersive vignettes for all kinds of spaces, allowing each of their products to be tailored to different living spaces. Design services, local delivery that includes same-day and evening options are also available.

With the launch of the Grand Rapids location, Gardner White has been giving back to local organizations including Downtown Pathways Project, donating 128 Tempur-Pedic mattresses to the organization. The donation allows those who are facing housing instability to be provided with a quality mattress, as good sleep is critical to good health.

Bridget Burns, Chief Communications & Retail Innovation Officer for Gardner White, visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to share more about the business, 28th Street opening, and more.

Gardner White's showroom hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

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