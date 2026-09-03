Game On at this year's GrandCon gaming convention

The annual GrandCon gaming convention is returning to downtown Grand Rapids this Labor Day weekend, bringing gamers together across tabletop games such as board, card, miniature, and role playing.

This year's convention will feature live entertainment from Dungeon Cocktail Experience, as well as appearances from game designers and authors David Gordon, Ed Greenwood, Tam Myaing, and Brady Sadler.

Merchandise will also be available to purchase, and gaming vendors will also be on site.

This year's convention runs September 4 through 6 at DeVos Place beginning at 10 A.M. and ending at 5 P.M. Registration begins at $50 for a standard badge.

Brian Lenz, founder and owner, visited the Morning Mix to talk about GrandCon's growth over the years.

Visit grand-con.com for more information and to register.

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