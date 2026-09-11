Fulton Street Market celebrates West MI's food scene at fundraiser, "A Night at the Market"

Fulton Street Market is throwing its biggest party and fundraiser of the year, A Night at the Market, featuring farm-to-table tastings, live music, and a celebration of West Michigan's food scene.

Designed to capture the spirit of Fulton Street Market, the event will be welcoming, lively, and rooted in local food. Guests will stroll through a festive “street market” atmosphere while exploring a variety of cuisines, culinary talent, and local flavors.

Seven local food creators will be paired with seven local farms to create a menu that celebrates the people and producers who make West Michigan’s food system thrive. Featured pairings include Phoenician Spice Company with Visser Farm , Sunroom Suppers ( Pacific Moon ) with Full Hollow Farm , and Field & Fire with Nyblad Orchard .

The evening will also feature live music from the MexiCuba Duo , a dynamic West Michigan group known for blending the musical traditions of Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the United States.

The event will take place on September 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 a person, and spots are limited.

To learn more about A Night at the Market or purchase tickets, please visit anatm26.eventbrite.com .

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