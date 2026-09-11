Fulton Street Market celebrates West MI's food scene at fundraiser, "A Night at the Market"

Fulton Street Market is throwing its biggest party and fundraiser of the year, A Night at the Market, featuring farm-to-table tastings, live music, and a celebration of West Michigan's food scene.
Designed to capture the spirit of Fulton Street Market, the event will be welcoming, lively, and rooted in local food. Guests will stroll through a festive “street market” atmosphere while exploring a variety of cuisines, culinary talent, and local flavors.
Seven local food creators will be paired with seven local farms to create a menu that celebrates the people and producers who make West Michigan’s food system thrive. Featured pairings include Phoenician Spice Company with Visser Farm, Sunroom Suppers (Pacific Moon) with Full Hollow Farm, and Field & Fire with Nyblad Orchard.
The evening will also feature live music from the MexiCuba Duo, a dynamic West Michigan group known for blending the musical traditions of Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the United States.
The event will take place on September 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 a person, and spots are limited.
To learn more about A Night at the Market or purchase tickets, please visit anatm26.eventbrite.com.
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