From serving the country to serving you: Veteran Roofing

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Veteran Roofing & Exteriors serves West Michigan in areas of home improvement that include roofing, windows, siding, and storm restoration. Founded by military Veterans, the company brings their values of honor, integrity, respect, resilience, and humility into their services.

Veteran Roofing also offers different financing options to fit customers' individual projects and budget.

As a Veteran-founded company, the business recognizes one local veteran and their impact across the community as part of their Veteran of the Month program. Nominations can be made online.

Veteran Roofing owner Adali Ladd visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit veteranroofs.com for more information or call (616) 816-1645 for an estimate. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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