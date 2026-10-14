From Michigan With Love releases final Holiday Food and Gift Guide

From Michigan With Love has released its final Holiday Food and Gift Guide after 20 years of showcasing locally owned and curated products across Michigan.
This year's guide includes:
- Saturday Sunrise Foods - Roseville, MI
- Murdick's Fudge - Mackinac Island
- Little Traverse Tileworks - Harbor Springs
- Better Made Snack Foods - Detroit
- Michigan Awesome - Holland
- Great Lakes Pot Pies - Clawson
Watch the video above to see Todd and Michelle share more alongside From Michigan With Love owner Franklin Dohanyos!
To see a list of all the products highlighted in Michigan Made, visit frommichiganwithlove.com.
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