Friday's Friends: Tyrion

141st Birthday Party Tickets are Live!

Celebrate the 141st at the paw-ty of the summer! Join us for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 years old, and free for toddlers under 2.

Reserve your spot now at hswestmi.org/birthday.html

Vaccine Clinic

Did you know we offer community vaccine clinics to our underserved community? This past week we vaccinated and microchipped over 65 pets, in one day.

Check out our website to see if you qualify, and get your pets vaccinated. Sign-ups are now open for our August clinic, and spots will fill up fast.

BREWS & RESCUES Harmony Brewing Adoption Event

On May 25 from 1 to 3 p.m., help us kick off our summer tour of ‘Brews & Rescues’ at Harmony Brewing Company!

Come on out to see our adoption trailer full of adoptable animals. We will be there for the afternoon selling our merchandise, finding new homes for our adoptable animals, and recruiting volunteers and fosters, so if you have been interested in becoming a part of our team- come grab a beer, get some lunch and chat with one of our employees about how you can help out!