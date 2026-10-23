Friday's Friend: Zeus

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Zeus

Zeus' records say he's five months old, but he has a ton of puppy energy and is most likely younger than the papers say! He's a cuddler and lap dog and perfect for any home due to his age.

Free Adoption Day

HSWM will host a free adoption day Saturday, October 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where adoption fees will be waived for all animals six months and older, including dogs, cats, and small animals.

Potential adopters are encouraged to fill out applications in advance and arrive at the shelter early. It does not put an animal on hold, but streamlines the process.

For dogs, click this link; for cats, click this link to begin applying. Those interested in adopting a small animal can click this link to apply.

Dog Training Classes

The next round of obedience classes begin October 26! HSWM's classes cover basic commands, behavior needs, socialization, house training, and more with a respect-based training approach.

Classes are offered for dogs of all ages and meet once a week for six weeks. Any dog adopted from HSWM gets $25 any course.

Registration is available online.

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