Friday's Friend: Wolverine

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Wolverine

Wolverine is one year old and enjoys other dogs and meeting new people! He has no history of living with cats or children, and it may be best for him to fit in a home with older children. He would make the perfect addition to your family!

Have your birthday party at HSWM!

Did you know that you can have your birthday party with the Humane Society of West Michigan? Kids will participate in a mock pet adoption experience, where they get to adopt a stuffed cat or dog to take home, create a matching collar and bracelet set, build and decorate a new home for their pet, have a mock vet check-up, and receive an adoption certificate!

For inquiries and booking, Email heducation@hswestmi.org.

Humane Hustle registration open:

The Humane Society's fourth annual Humane Hustle 5K is back, with a new 10K and returning one-mile walk along Cannonsburg Ski Area.

The walk will have pre-event activities including adoptable puppies, games, and merchandise, as well as fundraising rewards. Dogs are welcome to attend and early bird pricing ends October 14.

Register today at runsignup.com.

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