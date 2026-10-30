Friday's Friend: Vada and Vienna

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Vada and Vienna

Vada and Vienna are three months old and full of plenty of energy! Puppies thrive with consistency, socialization, and love as they develop into confident adult dogs. If you're ready for patience, fun, excitement, and commitment to raising a puppy, they would be a good fit for you!

Junior Volunteer Club

Kids ages five to 12 can have fun at the shelter while learning how to make a difference for animals! Every week brings a new activity for kids to learn with hands-on activities and service projects.

The club runs every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and sign up is $20 per person. If you can't make it every week, that is still okay - the club is "come when you can"!

Registration is available online.

Humane Hustle:

The fourth annual Humane Hustle returns at Cannonsburg Ski Area on November 14. Participants can choose between a 10K, 5K, or one-mile walk, and leashed dogs can participate!

All participants get a shirt and finisher medal, while those 17 and under get $10 off registration. All proceeds benefit HSWM. Register online today!

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