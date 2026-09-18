Friday's Friend: The M Puppies!

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: The M Puppies!

Meet Max, Mickey, and Maybelle! These littermates are currently eight weeks old and have tons of puppy energy! They will be available for adoption as soon as they have their spay/neuter surgeries, but are perfect for any home at this age.

Low-cost public Vaccine Clinic:

HSWM's Pawblic Health Day program offers discounted routine vaccines, testing, prevention check-ups, as well as microchipping for owned dogs and cats. These days are open to the public as they come around.

The next one is September 21 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the shelter. These are appointment-based and reservations can be made online.

Humane Hustle registration open:

The Humane Society's fourth annual Humane Hustle 5K is back, with a new 10K and returning one-mile walk along Cannonsburg Ski Area.

The walk will have pre-event activities including adoptable puppies, games, and merchandise, as well as fundraising rewards. Dogs are welcome to attend and early bird pricing ends October 14.

Register today at runsignup.com.

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