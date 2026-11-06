Friday's Friend: Silas

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Silas

Low Cost Public Vaccine Clinic:

The shelter's next Pawblic Health Day is coming up November 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.! These health days offer discounted routine vaccinations, testing, preventatives, and microchipping for dogs and cats.

Appointments are required and can be made online. The clinic will take place at the shelter.

Humane Hustle:

The fourth annual Humane Hustle returns at Cannonsburg Ski Area on November 14. Participants can choose between a 10K, 5K, or one-mile walk, and leashed dogs can participate!

All participants get a shirt and finisher medal, while those 17 and under get $10 off registration. All proceeds benefit HSWM. Register online today!

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