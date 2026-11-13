Friday's Friend: Scout

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Scout

Shelter Donations Matched Through Giving Tuesday:

From now through December 1, every gift to Humane Society of West Michigan will be matched dollar for dollar up to $30,000! Donors who give $150 or more will recieve a custom paw print painting created by one of the shelter dogs!

Donate at give.hswestmi.org.

Humane Hustle:

The fourth annual Humane Hustle returns at Cannonsburg Ski Area on November 14. Participants can choose between a 10K, 5K, or one-mile walk, and leashed dogs can participate!

All participants get a shirt and finisher medal, while those 17 and under get $10 off registration. All proceeds benefit HSWM. Register online.

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