Friday's Friend: Rocky

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Rocky

Rocky is cuddly, affectionate, and looking for his forever home! The five-year-old pup knows his commands and would thrive best in a solo-pet home. He also struggles with separation anxiety and would appreciate a family to help him build his confidence and independence.

Haunts and Howls:

On Friday, October 23, HSWM will host the first Haunts and Howls event! Families and leashed pets can participate in trunk or treating beginning at 6:30 p.m., a haunted trail at 7 p.m., and enjoy cider, donuts, and a costume contest for children 12 and under.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages three to 17, and free for children under two. Sign up online today!

Humane Hustle custom beer:

The fourth annual Humane Hustle returns at Cannonsburg Ski Area on November 14. Participants can choose between a 10K, 5K, or one-mile walk, and leashed dogs can participate! All participants get a shirt and finisher medal, while those 17 and under get $10 off registration. All proceeds benefit HSWM.

To celebrate, the "Wagging Tail Amber Ale" has been brewed by Archival Brewing and will be available at the finish line! A special after-party will be held November 14 beginning at 12:30 to celebrate, and $1 from every beer sold during the after party will go back to HSWM's mission.

Early bird pricing ends October 14. Register online today!

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