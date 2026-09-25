Friday's Friend: Peanut

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Peanut

Peanut is ten years old!

Free dog adoptions this week:

From now through September 27, adoption fees at HSWM are waived for dogs six months and older! This opportunity is thanks to the ASPCA's The Rescue Effort.

Teen Club is back:

Designed for kids ages 13 to 17, the Teen Club gives this age group a chance to look at the behind-the-scenes aspects of animal shelter work.

Each session will focus on a different area of shelter work that includes walking and working with dogs, socializing cats and small animals, helping with shelter tasks, learning about the adoption process, and exploring careers in animal welfare.

Teen Club meets every other Tuesday starting October 6 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and each session is $20.

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