Friday's Friend: Odin the Puppy

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Odin

Odin is a five month old puppy! He is a sweet bundle of love who is good with cats, dogs, and children.

However, Odin is deaf with limited eyesight, so he will need an adopter who understand his special needs and will give him space to adjust.

Free adoption day:

The shelter's next adoption event will be Saturday, August 29 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Thanks to a grant from the ASPCA Rescue Effect campaign, animals six months old and older will have their adoption fees waived.

Humane Hustle registration is open:

The Humane Hustle is back! Come join the Humane Society of West Michigan on November 14th for a new 10K, 5K, and one mile walk along the trails of Cannonsburg Ski Area. There will be fundraising awards, games, free swag and of course...PUPPIES! This is a dog friendly event, feel free to bring your canine companions along.

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