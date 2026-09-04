Friday's Friend: Marcus

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Marcus

Dog Training Classes begin September 7:

HSWM's dog obedience classes focus on safe socializing, house training, chewing, barking play biting, and other behaviors that are more than basic commands. Classes are offered for dogs of all ages and skill levels, and meet once a week for six weeks.

A respect-based training approach is used, and any dog adopted from HSWM gets $25 off their course. Register at hswestmi.org/obedience-classes.

Humane Hustle registration open:

The Humane Society's fourth annual Humane Hustle 5K is back, with a new 10K and returning one-mile walk along Cannonsburg Ski Area.

The walk will have pre-event activities including adoptable puppies, games, and merchandise, as well as fundraising rewards. Dogs are welcome to attend and early bird pricing ends October 14.

Register today at runsignup.com.

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