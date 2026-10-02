Friday's Friend: Foo

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Foo

Foo is part of a litter of other F-named pups, all of whom are 11 weeks old! Foo is very calm and cuddly, and those who adopt her will benefit from HSWM's free obedience classes until she reaches 20 weeks old!

Read to Shelter Pets:

Tales to Tails allows groups of up to four people including one adult to read books to a shelter animal!

This benefits children's literacy skills, while providing enrichment towards animals. Email heducation@hswestmi.org to sign up for a time.

Humane Hustle is back:

The fourth annual Humane Hustle returns at Cannonsburg Ski Area on November 14. Participants can choose between a 10K, 5K, or one-mile walk, and leashed dogs can participate!

All participants get a shirt and finisher medal, while those 17 and under get $10 off registration. All proceeds benefit HSWM.

Early bird pricing ends October 14. Register online today!

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