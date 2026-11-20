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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Dove

Dove is three months old!

Shelter Donations Matched Through Giving Tuesday:

From now through December 1, every gift to Humane Society of West Michigan will be matched dollar for dollar up to $30,000! Donors who give $150 or more will receive a custom paw print painting created by one of the shelter dogs!

Donate at give.hswestmi.org.

Winter Camp is back:

For kids looking for something fun and animal-filled to do for winter break, HSWM offers hands-on animal experiences, games, crafts, and activities at their Winter Camp!

Camp is for kids ages five through 12 and will be offered December 21 through 23 and December 28 through 30. Registration for individual days is $75, while a full three-day week is $200. Space is limited and registration can be made online.

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