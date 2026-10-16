Friday's Friend: Bubba Blue

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Bubba Blue

Bubba Blue got his name from his piercing blue eyes! This five-year-old pup is deaf, but knows a couple of ASL commands.

Bubba Blue has a history of living with other dogs perfectly well, but is best suited to be in a home without children.

Haunts and Howls:

On Friday, October 23, HSWM will host the first Haunts and Howls event! Families and leashed pets can participate in trunk or treating beginning at 6:30 p.m., a haunted trail at 7 p.m., and enjoy cider, donuts, and a costume contest for children 12 and under.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages three to 17, and free for children under two. Sign up online today!

Pet Food Pantry Donations

HSWM operates the Kibble Connection, a pet food bank program that helps low-income pet owners provide food for their pets. The pantry is operated in partnership with the Access of West Michigan Food Pantry network and Meals on Wheels.

The shelter is seeking donations of unopened dry cat and dog food to keep their shelves stocked! Donations can be mailed to the shelter or dropped off during their open hours.

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