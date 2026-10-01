Franciscan Life Process Center hosting 5K Trail Run and Walk

Franciscan Life Process Center has announced the return of the annual Franciscan Rhythms 5K Trail Run and Walk. The twelfth annual event returns to its Lowell campus Saturday, October 3.

The all-ages and all-athletic-abilities event takes runners and walkers throughout the campus, where the Center's music therapy students and local musicians will play music during the event. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and a children's fun run begins at 9 a.m. The 5K kicks off at 9:15 a.m. Upon completion, participants will be treated to cinnamon roles and the top three finishers will receive a medal.

Registration for the race is $35 and can be completed online, with same-day registration available on site for $40. A virtual option is also available. All proceeds will benefit the Center's music therapy program as well as land restoration.

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