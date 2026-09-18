Forest View Hospital provides adolescent mental health resources

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September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Forest View Hospital is committed to helping individuals get the proper mental health care they deserve through their 24/7 confidential assessment and referrals.

Director of Clinical Services Jesi Sortwell visited the Morning Mix to talk about the rise in adolescent suicide rates and resources available for parents and guardians to have supportive conversations surrounding mental illness.

Forest View Hospital is located at 1055 Medical Park Dr SE in Grand Rapids. Visit forestviewhospital.com for more information.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

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