Find this year's unique holiday gift at the SoDiv Holiday Stroll

As the holiday season kicks off, the SoDiv, or South Division, Holiday Stroll brings local storefronts along South Division Avenue together for an afternoon of shopping small and finding the perfect gift.

This year's Holiday Stroll takes place Saturday, November 21 from 12 to 6 p.m. Besides shopping local, several businesses will offer special promotions as well as participate in a special stamp collection opportunity, where shoppers can collect stamps at select businesses for the chance of winning prizes!

Gallery Director Charles Holley and Dolly's Delights owner Stephanie Dolly visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event, which can be RSVP'd to on Facebook.

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