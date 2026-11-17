The Film and Media Alliance of West Michigan is a nonprofit organization that promotes, advocates, and empowers film and media professionals across the area. The Alliance periodically showcases locally-made projects through screenings, work to connect filmmakers with audiences and industry professionals, as well as host networking events and offer continuing education classes surrounding the craft. Their website also features a comprehensive networking guide to Black freelancers and crew and production services.

One of the many events coming up from the Alliance is the Standup Comedy Fundraiser, being held Thursday, November 19 at the Presidential Ballroom inside the Amway Plaza Hotel beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and available for purchase on Zeffy.

The organization will also feature the annual film festival, returning August 4 through 7, 2027.

FMA President and Executive Director Tamarra Campbell and FMA Chair Dr. Deb Haven sat down with Michelle to talk about the upcoming events and opportunities for local filmmakers to get involved.

Visit filmmediaalliancewm.org for more information.

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