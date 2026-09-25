Farmgirl Flea Market setting up fall shop today and tomorrow

The Farmgirl Flea Market is West Michigan's seasonal flea market, bringing unique, vintage, antique, and handmade finds from a variety of vendors to the Hudsonville Fairgrounds. The Market's fall event will take place Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26.

Over 180 vendors will set up shop, and attendees can also enjoy food trucks and listen to live music. The market will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on September 25 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 26.

Admission is $15 for a weekend pass purchased online, while general admission is $10 Friday and $7 Saturday. Daily general admission tickets can be purchased online or at the door with cash only. Children 12 and under as well as active military and veterans receive free admission.

Farmgirl Flea Market co-founder Jessica visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit farmgirlflea.com for more information.

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