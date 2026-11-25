The Farmgirl Flea Market blends vintage items, antiques, and handmade goods all under one roof during their seasonal shopping events. The market returns to Countryside Greenhouse in Allendale for its Christmas Market on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28.

Shoppers will be able to shop for a variety of items under one roof, whether they are shopping for themselves or others this holiday season. Shopping at the market also supports local vendors and makers during this time of year, allowing for a multitude of gift-giving options that aren't just limited to strictly vintage items or modern household wares.

The market runs from 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $20 for an early buyer admission, allowing shoppers to access the market beginning at 10 a.m.

General admission is $7 for Friday or Saturday and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate with cash only. Early Buyer tickets are only available for online purchase.

Karen Mead, co-founder of Farmgirl Flea Market, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the market.

Visit farmgirlflea.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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