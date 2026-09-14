Fallasburg Arts Festival brings unique art pieces from local makers to Lowell

Lowell Arts has been bringing the Fallasburg Arts Festival to the area for nearly 60 years, celebrating local artists and their creativity among the community.

From Saturday, September 19 through Sunday, September 20, attendees can peruse Fallasburg Park in hopes of finding their next unique gift, home decor item, eat delicious food, and more. At just $5 per car to cover the cost of parking, the festival will feature live music on an outdoor stage as well as opportunities to witness craft demonstrations that include glassblowing, weaving, and fiber arts.

Kids can also participate in a designated children's craft area, ranging from pumpkin decorating to a different craft on a different day: kids who attend on Saturday can make handmade books from envelopes, or create a relief print from pre-carved blocks on Sunday.

The event will also feature a raffle of a queen-sized quilt, where tickets can be purchased for $5, $10, or $20 for the chance of receiving three, ten, or 25 raffle tickets.

Festival hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Fallasburg Park is located at 1124 Fallasburg Park Drive in Lowell. Visit lowellarts.org for more information.

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