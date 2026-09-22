Fall programs and events at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Today is the first official day of fall, and as a new season unfolds in the northern hemisphere, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is entering the season with new programs and events while preparing to say goodbye to select events.

Exhibit-wise, "Waltzing With The Queen" closes October 25, while the last chance to view the original Northwest Ordinance document will be November 1.

Additionally, 30 ArtPrize submissions for this year's event will be on display on the museum grounds, plaza, and lobby. Many free programs are coming up this season that range from trivia nights to author visits and history lessons.

Dr. Mirelle Luecke, Supervisory Curator of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the upcoming season.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is located at 303 Pearl St NW in Grand Rapids with hours of operation running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit fordlibrarymuseum.gov for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok