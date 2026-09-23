Fall programming from Teatro Hispano de Michigan

Teatro Hispano de Michigan is a Grand Rapids-based theater company whose productions tell Latino stories in Spanish, representing the diverse cultural makeup of the Latino community and arts. The fall season features a variety of events and opportunities for interested participants to get involved in the organization.

Teatro Hispano de Michigan offers bilingual theater classes for students in fifth through twelfth grade. Fall classes run through November 6 and will be held at the Grandville Avenue Arts and Humanities for free.

On Saturday, October 17, the group will hold their "Ritmo y Raíces - Rhythm and Roots" event at Ferris State University's Williams Auditorium beginning at 5:30 p.m. The evening will feature food, games, and vendor appearances, along with a performance at 7 p.m. from the organization. The evening concludes with a Latin dance and social hour from 8 to 9 p.m. The event is pay-what-you-can, with all proceeds benefiting Teatro Hispano de Michigan.

In November, the group will perform classic horror stories and folklore, "Por Los Siglos De Mis Huesos", at the Dogstory Theatre beginning at 7 p.m.

Community members are invited to audition for future productions at Teatro Hispano de Michigan, with a one-minute monologue or poem recited in Spanish as the requirement. For those to be considered for upcoming music performances, an additional one-minute video singing and/or dancing to Spanish music is required. Video submissions can be sent to teatrohispanomi@gmail.com.

Visit teatrohispanomi.com for more information.

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