Fall is here! Enjoy the fall color sights in Gaylord

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Michigan's northern lower peninsula has plenty of standout destinations, such as the western coastal cities of the Leelanau Peninsula and Traverse City. Further inland lies Gaylord, and this fall features plenty of activities to do that range from fall color viewing, golfing, kayaking, hiking, and elk viewing.

Gaylord Area Convention Tourism Bureau executive director Paul Beachnau returned to the Mix via Zoom to talk about all you can do this season!

Head to gaylordmichigan.net for more information and to book your visit this season.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok