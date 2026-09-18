Fall enrollment open for video production classes at GRTV

If you have ever wanted to learn the behind-the-scenes aspects of video and studio production, GRTV's media education programs invite members of the public to register for seasonal classes held at their studio, regardless of their level of age and skill level.

Students can learn a variety of subjects that include video production, studio production, podcasting, industry-grade cameras, and editing on programs like Final Cut Pro.

Each class is $80 for non-members of the GRCMC, or $40 when purchased with a $40 membership. After a class is complete, students may borrow equipment and software to create original content at no additional charge.

GRTV's studio is located at 711 Bridge St NW, and classes may be held at the Wealthy Theatre annex at 1110 Wealthy St SE. Visit grcmc.org/grtv/learn to sign up for a class.

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