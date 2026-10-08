Fall Adventures with Mama Bear Survival 

Fall is the perfect time to get outside and try something new. Mama Bear Survival founder Emily Richett joins us with a look at her upcoming Women Hunt Mama Bear Field Camp at Legend's Ranch as well as some great products for those fall adventures.

The Women Hunt Mama Bear Field Camp is an immersive women's outdoor retreat at Legends Ranch in Bitely, Michigan that brings together female adults and youth to learn conservation, hunting, outdoor skills and build confidence in the field. Now in its second year, the event brings women and youth from across the U.S. and Canada together for hands-on experiences, connection and a chance to grow more capable outdoors.

DSG Outerwear makes outdoor and hunting gear specifically for women, so it actually fits and feels comfortable in the field. They’re the gear sponsor for the Women Hunt Mama Bear Field Camp, and their layers are great for everything from hunting to hiking and those unpredictable fall-weather days. They also just launched Ridge & Vale, a new lifestyle collection that brings vintage Realtree camo into more everyday pieces like hoodies, overalls, a shacket and carpenter jacket, so you can get that outdoor look even when you’re not in the field.

The Veer Wagon is great for fall adventures because it can haul kids, hunting gear, blankets, snacks and everything else you end up bringing along. Its all-terrain design makes it especially useful for trails, fields, sporting events, pumpkin patches and other outdoor outings. They also have swappable wheels specifically designed for sand that would be perfect for a Michigan fall dune adventure.

You can learn more about Women Hunt's Mama Bear Field Camp as well as some great outdoor gear options at mamabearsurvival.com.

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